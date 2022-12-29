Northwest Health doctor recommends ways to combat seasonal depression

Seasonal depression can be combatted with new lifestyle habits, a Northwest Health family medicine physician said.

Millions of Americans suffered from seasonal affective disorder, or seasonal depression, event year. They may feel lethargic, moody or more sleepy for four or five months during any seasonal change.

The National Institute of Mental Health finds that shorter days and less sunlight reduce serotonin, release more melatonin and disrupt daily rhythms. That makes it more difficult for people to adjust to the seasonal changes in day lengths, sometimes resulting in mood disorders.

“SAD is a type of depression that can greatly affect your quality of life and ability to function,” Northwest Medical Group family medicine physician Andrew House said. “Since the seasons are predictable, there are lifestyle habits that can be adopted in advance of a seasonal change to help reduce symptoms or that can be implemented when they occur.”

He encouraged people to go outside, get more exposure to sunlight and also consider a light therapy box mimicking sunlight inside. People should get vitamin D from a supplement or foods like salmon, mushrooms and egg yolks, House said.

Anyone suffering from SAD should socialize with family and friends, asking them for support if needed, House said. They should get exercise to reduce anxiety, stress and the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and high blood pressure.

If lifestyle changes don't work, people should talk to a healthcare provider to find a treatment plan for their symptoms.

“Hopefully adopting these lifestyle habits will help people combat seasonal depression,” House said. “But if their symptoms of moodiness, withdrawal or trouble concentrating persist, it’s important for them to seek help and speak with a healthcare professional.”

For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.