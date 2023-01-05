Northwest Health honored for infant and maternal health excellence

The Indiana Hospital Association recently honored two Northwest Health hospitals for excellence in infant and maternal care.

Northwest Health–LaPorte and Northwest Health–Porter were recognized with Inspire Hospital of Distinction awards through the annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

Funded by an Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, the INspire program aims to address Indiana’s high infant and maternal mortality rates by encouraging the more widespread use of best practices while providing care to expectant moms and infants. It recognizes hospitals across the Hoosier State for addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health, such as not sharing a bed with a newborn baby or not smoking while pregnant.

The awards reflect hospitals’ adoption of best practices in the areas of infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention, smoking cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhaging and maternal hypertension.

“Northwest Health’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said Brittany Waggoner, Indiana Hospital Association Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement Advisor. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”