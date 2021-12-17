Northwest Health honors nurses for excellence

Northwest Health honored three nurses at its hospitals with Nursing Excellence Awards.
The health care system recently bestowed the accolades on Deborah Shepherd at Northwest Health — La Porte, Elizabeth Karas at Northwest Health — Porter, and Diana Fletcher at Northwest Health — Starke.
They were picked out of many nominees for the peer-nominated award that acknowledges the importance of nurses in treating patients. The annual honor is open to RNs and LPNs who directly care for patients and show excellence on the job.
Shepherd, Karas and Fletcher were recognized by the hospital system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox "for their outstanding contributions in the areas of compassionate caring, team support and leadership."
They also received cash prizes, a celebration with peers at the hospital and a copy of the book “Shining the Light on All the Right," which was written by DAISY Foundation founders Mark and Bonnie Barnes.
“Northwest Health is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses. All three of our Nursing Excellence Award recipients deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, and understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others. They have all shown leadership in times of crises,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of health care professionals like Deb, Liz, and Diana, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”
