Northwest Health issues Region-wide 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge

Northwest Health is issuing a Region-wide 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge during American Heart Month in February.

The health care system is encouraging people to reduce their risks of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States which kills more than 650,000 people across the country every year. It's estimated one person dies of cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds in America.

An estimated 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack every year, according to the American Heart Association. Nearly half of all American adults suffer from high blood pressure, but only about a fourth of those people have the chronic health condition under control.

Northwest Health wants to encourage Region residents to reduce their risks in February by signing up for daily emails with tips, informative articles and daily challenges to promote heart health.

It will encourage people to lower their blood pressure, relieve stress, eat healthier and not lead a sedentary lifestyle. Northwest Medical Group cardiologists say people can reduce their risk of heart disease by leading a healthy lifestyle that includes exercising, not smoking and maintaining a healthy weight.

“At Northwest Health, we are committed to helping people live healthier and, for most of us, there’s no better place to start than taking better care of our hearts,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “People who join us for this challenge will find the content takes only a couple of minutes to read each day. It is fun, sometimes surprising, always informative, and it can be life-saving. I hope everyone will sign up for the challenge and join us on a 28-day journey to a healthier heart.”

The 28-day challenge is in conjunction with American Heart Month, which has been observed since 1964 as a way to raise more awareness about heart health and lifestyle changes that promote greater wellness.