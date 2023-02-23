Northwest Health will soon tear down its old hospital, which was replaced by the newly built $125 million four-story hospital a block away at 1331 State St. in 2020.

The health care provider salvaged everything from the former IU Health Hospital that was acquired by Community Health Systems in 2016 and rebranded as Northwest Health a few years later. It was converted into a sleep lab, wound center, infusion center, physicians' offices and COVID vaccination center when the new hospital opened. Those services all have since been moved to the newly constructed 40,000-square-foot medical building that opened next to the new hospital last year.

Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said the building will be razed this summer.

“Our goal with this next phase of demolition is to ensure a safe environment throughout the project,” said Dickinson.

An excavator will demolish the old hospital piece by piece. The healthcare system will then grade and seed the seven-acre site to create a park-like setting. There's no immediate concrete plans to redevelop it but it eventually will likely be redeveloped.

“The City of LaPorte values our partnership with Northwest Health. Understanding the care they put into all the decisions they make gives us great confidence they will find the best contractor to complete this demolition in a safe and efficient manner. We could not be more excited for the next phase of the redevelopment of this important site,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

Northwest Health-LaPorte is seeking bids for contractors to do the demolition. It is looking to hire a qualified union contractor.

It expects to get bids from local contracts and said it will hire based on "experience, safety practices, schedule, references and budget."

“At Northwest Health, we always strive to be a good partner to the communities we serve by working together to improve our community’s health and well-being,” said Dickinson “By maintaining ownership of this property, we look forward to providing a beautiful, green, park-like space in the heart of downtown LaPorte for the community and our team members to enjoy for the time being. Eventually, we will develop it when we find the right partner, and in accordance with the vision of the city.”