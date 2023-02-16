Northwest Health–LaPorte Hospital has earned a geriatric emergency department accreditation, making it the first and only emergency department in Northwest Indiana with that accreditation, according to Northwest Health.

The American College of Emergency Physicians' accreditation is meant to improve and standardize emergency room care for senior patients, who are more susceptible to illness and injury as they age.

“Older adults visit emergency departments at a higher rate, and they often present with multiple chronic conditions and face more social and physical challenges than the general population,” said Keith Nichols, CEO of Northwest Health–LaPorte and Starke. “With this honor, the seniors who visit our ED can be assured that our team provides optimal, senior-sensitive care and uses geriatric-focused protocols for transitions of care, quality improvement and outcomes.”

It's estimated that a quarter of emergency department visits among patients 60 and older led to them being admitted into the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number increases with age.

The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation encourages quality care for older patients by laying out specific goals. It sets forward criteria like appropriate preparation of treatment areas, enhanced staffing, education, quality improvements, focus on outcomes, geriatric-focused policies and protocols for the transition of care.

“Achieving an accreditation like this comes after many hours of work from an expansive interdisciplinary team. Thanks to each and every member of that team, we now have a Senior-Friendly ED in LaPorte County,” said Nichols.