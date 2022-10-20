Northwest Health–LaPorte honors nursing assistant

Northwest Health–LaPorte honored a caregiver who impressed a patient as an extremely hard worker.

The hospital honored Jayme Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant who provides care in the hospital’s intermediate care unit. She won the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.

A patient nominated her for the award, describing her as very competent, professional, kind, patient and caring.

“The world needs people like Jayme,” the patient wrote in the nomination. “She is truly a beautiful butterfly in sunlight.”

She credited Mahlka with making her feel safer and less anxious when staying at the hospital.

“Wanting to show his appreciation as well, the patient’s husband also felt compelled to nominate Mahlka, stating that this was a very hard time for his wife and that the care Mahlka provided was beyond excellent,” Northwest Health said in a news release. “He noted that her responsiveness and attentiveness were fantastic; then added that he was so thankful that his wife had Mahlka by her side.”

Northwest Health bestows PETALS awards on non-nursing professionals who provide excellent services to patients. Patients, visitors and employees can nominate them for the distinction.

“At Northwest Health, nursing assistants are an important member of the caregiving teams,” the healthcare system said in the news release. “They assist the nursing staff to implement each patient’s individualized care plan. They help respond to patients’ requests and help patients get timely answers to their questions.”