Northwest Health LaPorte Hospital has new CEO
Keith Nichols

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Health has named a new CEO for its hospital in LaPorte.

Keith Nichols was appointed by Northwest Health CEO Ashely Dickinson to oversee Northwest Health–LaPorte hospital as its chief executive. He will also have a hand in operations at Northwest Health–Starke in Knox.

“I’m pleased to name Keith as the CEO for Northwest Health–La Porte," Dickinson said. "I look forward to his leadership and his assistance in implementing Northwest Health initiatives."

Nichols earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Texas, Arlington. He most recently served as chief operating officer for Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. In that role, he oversaw two acute care hospitals and several outpatient care sites.

In Arizona, Nichols also served as secretary on the board of directors for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. He already belongs to the American College of Health Care Executives.

Northwest Health–LaPorte is one of three hospitals run by the health care group, along with hospitals in Valparaiso and Knox. Northwest Health employs more than 3,000 people and 700 physicians who maintain 60 public access points, including urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, physician offices, five emergency departments and an ambulance service.

For more information, visit nwhealthin.com.

