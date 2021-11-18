Northwest Health LaPorte Hospital has new CEO

Northwest Health has named a new CEO for its hospital in LaPorte.

Keith Nichols was appointed by Northwest Health CEO Ashely Dickinson to oversee Northwest Health–LaPorte hospital as its chief executive. He will also have a hand in operations at Northwest Health–Starke in Knox.

“I’m pleased to name Keith as the CEO for Northwest Health–La Porte," Dickinson said. "I look forward to his leadership and his assistance in implementing Northwest Health initiatives."

Nichols earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Texas, Arlington. He most recently served as chief operating officer for Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. In that role, he oversaw two acute care hospitals and several outpatient care sites.

In Arizona, Nichols also served as secretary on the board of directors for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. He already belongs to the American College of Health Care Executives.