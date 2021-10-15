Northwest Health now using AI to detect colon cancer in 'first for Indiana'

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in society: for customer service chatbots, to autocorrect text and even to predict one's fast-food order when one pulls into the drive-thru lane.

Northwest Health is using artificial intelligence to improve its colonoscopy screenings to better detect colorectal cancer in patients.

Northwest Health Porter hospital in Valparaiso is now deploying a new endoscopy module that uses artificial intelligence to detect polyps when patients get colonoscopies. The health care system, which operates three hospitals, five departments and more than 60 facilities across Northwest Indiana, said the enhanced screenings will be "a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer."

Northwest Health Porter and Northwest Health Center for Digestive Health at 2206 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso are using the new technology for detecting the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the United States.

An estimated 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed every year, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.