Northwest Health now using AI to monitor mothers during labor and delivery

Northwest Health is now using artificial intelligence to help mothers during labor and delivery.

The childbirth teams at Northwest Health–Porter and Northwest Health–LaPorte are now using the AI-powered maternal-fetal early warning system called PeriWatch Vigilance to increase patient safety. PeriWatch Vigilance tracks maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions and labor progression continuously.

It monitors the patient to alert doctors to any developments that might be concerning so they can intervene faster. It also uses pattern recognition by gathering data on births to pinpoint trends and areas for improvement.

Northwest Health said it can use the information it gleans from PeriWatch Vigilance to attain better patient outcomes for mothers and babies, increasing safety during deliveries.

The hospital system delivers more than 2,000 babies a year.

“By investing in this technology, Northwest Health is making labor and delivery safer for mothers and babies,” said Ashley Dickinson, the CEO of Northwest Health “Our physicians and nurses are highly skilled medical professionals and excellent caregivers and they appreciate the use of technology to support their work, especially when it helps keep our patients safe.”

Northwest Health's Birthing & Family Care Centers provide care to expectant mothers and newborns. They're staffed by obstetricians, labor and delivery specialists, nurses and other medical professionals who aim to create a welcoming, comfortable environment for giving birth.

