 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Health nurse honored for extraordinary nursing
urgent

Northwest Health nurse honored for extraordinary nursing

Northwest Health nurse honored for extraordinary nursing

Melissa Brajacki of Northwest Health – LaPorte earned a Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing.

 Provided

A nurse at Northwest Health – LaPorte earned a Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing for easing a family's anxiety about a high-risk procedure and explaining to them exactly what would happen.

Residences Senior Living soon will start vaccinating the family of residents and staff at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton.

Cardiac Cath Lab nurse Melissa Brajacki received the prestigious honor after a family nominated her for the care she provided to their mother, who underwent a high-risk procedure. The family praised Brajacki for being more than welcoming to them, allowing them to see their mother before she went under the scalpel at a time when the coronavirus pandemic restricted visitation at the hospital.

"She worked with the family to make it possible for each of the patient’s adult children to see her before undergoing her procedure yet still comply with the current visitor guidelines," Northwest Health said. "The children’s father was able to see his wife, the patient, and the physician was able to describe the procedure and explain the risks to him. Brajacki took the time to pray with the patient and her husband. The nomination stated, 'She treated us like her own family.'"

Northwest Health – LaPorte hospital recognized Brajacki for going above and beyond her duty to communicate with the family and meet the patient's needs.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Patients, hospital visitors and employees can nominate nurses for Daisy Awards, which are intended to "celebrate the extraordinary compassion nurses provide their patients and families every day."

For more information, visit www.nwhealthin.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Phone screening interview tips to leave a good impression

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts