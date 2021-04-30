Northwest Health nurse honored for extraordinary nursing

A nurse at Northwest Health – LaPorte earned a Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing for easing a family's anxiety about a high-risk procedure and explaining to them exactly what would happen.

Cardiac Cath Lab nurse Melissa Brajacki received the prestigious honor after a family nominated her for the care she provided to their mother, who underwent a high-risk procedure. The family praised Brajacki for being more than welcoming to them, allowing them to see their mother before she went under the scalpel at a time when the coronavirus pandemic restricted visitation at the hospital.

"She worked with the family to make it possible for each of the patient’s adult children to see her before undergoing her procedure yet still comply with the current visitor guidelines," Northwest Health said. "The children’s father was able to see his wife, the patient, and the physician was able to describe the procedure and explain the risks to him. Brajacki took the time to pray with the patient and her husband. The nomination stated, 'She treated us like her own family.'"

Northwest Health – LaPorte hospital recognized Brajacki for going above and beyond her duty to communicate with the family and meet the patient's needs.