Northwest Health nurses win Daisy Awards

Nursing assistant Laura White and registered nurses Dana Dutz and Melissa Parker won Daisy Awards.

Three Northwest Health nurses won Daisy Awards for Extraordinary Nursing. 

Registered nurses Dana Dutz and Melissa Parker and nursing assistant Laura "Lulu" White, all from the Emergency Department at Northwest Health, were selected for the honor.

"They were nominated by a fellow emergency department nurse, Elizabeth "Libby" Lavendusky, who praised the compassionate care they showed to the wife of a seriously ill COVID-19 patient. Lavendusky shared the outstanding care she witnessed and how it demonstrated the way these nurses go out of their way to treat patients and visitors as family," Northwest Health said in a news release. "The Daisy Award was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion nurses provide their patients and families every day. Nurses may be nominated by employees, patients and hospital visitors."

Northwest Health employs more than 3,000 people and 700 doctors throughout its health care system. It encompasses five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service, physician offices, and three hospitals, including the partly physician-owned Northwest Health — Porter Hospital.

For more information or to learn about career opportunities at Northwest Health, visit www.nwhealthin.com.

