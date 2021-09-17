Northwest Health offering diabetes prevention program in LaPorte

Northwest Health has opened registration for its diabetes prevention program in LaPorte.

The health care system is inviting the public to sign up for the national program developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to help people prevent the common chronic disease of type 2 diabetes through diet, exercise and lifestyle changes.

"This yearlong program, which will be held at Northwest Health – LaPorte, will begin in early November. The organization hopes to attract individuals who are at risk for type 2 diabetes and have not yet been successful making recommended lifestyle changes," Northwest Health said in a news release.

"The program includes lifestyle coaching and ongoing classes to teach participants research-based skills needed to lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress as part of their daily life. The program is part of the evidence-based National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the CDC and supported by the American Medical Association."

The program is free to the public through a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.