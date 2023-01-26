 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Health opens maternal practice in Valparaiso

Dr. Guillermo Font

 Provided

Northwest Health opened a new maternal and fetal medicine practice in Valparaiso to help women with high-risk pregnancies get medical care closer to home.

Maternal–fetal medicine specialist Guillermo Font joined Northwest Health in Valparaiso. He provides care and disease management to pregnant women with medical conditions or a history of medical complications.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

He specializes in treating high-risk pregnant women with chronic health conditions like gestational diabetes and high blood pressure as well as those at risk of birth defects and genetic disorders. 

Font opened a new office in the Northwest Health Medical Plaza at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso.

“We are so pleased to offer our high-risk moms-to-be easy access to this much-needed specialty closer to home,” said Northwest CEO Ashley Dickinson said. “Maternal–fetal care not only helps to ensure the healthiest pregnancy possible for both mother and baby, it also reassures the family and helps relieve the anxiety that accompanies many experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. Dr. Font is a welcome addition to our maternity services and our medical staff.”

Font earned his medical degree from Universidad Complutense De Madrid in Madrid, Spain, completed a fellowship in maternal–fetal medicine and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and did a family medicine residency at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago. 

