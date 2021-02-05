Northwest Health opens new primary care physicians' office in Portage

Northwest Health opened a new primary care physicians' office in Portage.

The local health care system formerly known as Porter Regional Hospital, established its second office in Portage "to better meet the needs of the growing Portage community." The new Northwest Medical Group — Primary Care office is located at 6200 Central Ave. while the previously existing office can be found at 3630 Willowcreek in the Northwest Health — Portage campus.

Northwest Health's New Office hosts Drs. Donald Maddack and Leonard Ostrowski and nurse practitioner Amy Sobas. Internal medicine physician Dr. Shaun Mehdi, who is new to Portage, also is now practicing there.

Northwest Health employs more than 700 doctors and 3,000 employees, including at its hospitals in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. It also runs five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service, and physician offices across the Region, providing everything from routine primary care to surgical services and more specialized care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit NWMedicalGroup.com or call 219-762.3175.

