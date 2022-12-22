Northwest Health opens registration for its National Diabetes Prevention Program

Northwest Health has opened registration for its National Diabetes Prevention Program in LaPorte.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed the year-long program. The federal agency partnered with organizations like Northwest Health to educate people at risk of contracting type 2 diabetes with the goal of preventing the chronic disease.

The educational program starts in January.

“This yearlong program, which will be held at Northwest Health–LaPorte, will begin in January. The organization hopes to attract individuals who are at risk for type 2 diabetes and have not yet been successful making recommended lifestyle changes,” Northwest Health said in a press release. “The program includes lifestyle coaching and ongoing classes to teach participants research-based skills needed to lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress as part of their daily life.”

The program is part of the CDC’s evidence-based National Diabetes Prevention Program and is supported by the American Medical Association. It’s being offered for free through a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.

People can refer themselves to the program but must first take a risk assessment to qualify. The general public has until Jan. 12 to sign up.

“A National Institutes of Health trial, demonstrated that participants in this program who were under age 60 reduced their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58%, and participants over 60 reduced their risk by 21%,” Northwest Health said in a press release. “The success of the program can be attributed to innovative means of applying the latest research in diabetes prevention while also providing a meaningful team environment and support network with others who are going through the same program.”

For more information, call 219-325-7623 or email www.cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest.