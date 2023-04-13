Northwest Health–Porter hospital in Valparaiso recently honored a caregiver for excellence in taking care of patients.

The Northwest Health Hospital at 85 East U.S. 6 bestowed a PETALS award on nursing assistant Taylor Fulton.

Fulton was nominated by patients for the award for outstanding support professionals. They described him as "an extremely hard worker, very competent, efficient and always pleasant go-getter who would go out of his way to make patients feel comfortable when they were feeling his worst."

One patient's wife nominated Fulton for being cheerful and smiling while providing special care cast, saying "little flames came off his shoes” as he took care of her husband.

“This is a dedicated man," she wrote.

Patients, family, visitors and employees can nominate professionals like Fulton at Northwest Health hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox for exceptional skills and support.

Northwest Health deploys nursing assistants to respond to patients' requests, get timely answers to questions and assist nursing staff with individualized care plans. They serve as parts of caregiving teams for the healthcare system that operates hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service and physicians' offices.

The partly physician-owned healthcare system employs more than 3,000 people and 700 physicians all across Northwest Indiana.