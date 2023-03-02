Northwest Health–Porter hospital in Valparaiso recently honored its team members of the year.

The hospital honored exceptional team members who were nominated by their peers for their performance and service to the community.

Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said the health care system aims to celebrate its caregivers. She said the annual awards have become a special tradition that reinforces Northwest Health's priority of delivering quality care and great experience for patients.

“I’d like to congratulate each of our team members of the year and thank them for their ongoing dedication to compassionate, quality care,” said Dickinson. “We value their commitment to excellence and are proud to have each of them as part of our Northwest Health team.”

Northwest Health–Porter honored Clinical Liason and Lead Educator Kelli Bos, a registered nurse, as Team Member of the Year.

Bos was recognized by peers as someone who "makes others feel completely comfortable and one that helps build their confidence" and who "makes her team members and the organization better each and every day," according to Northwest Health.

Northwest Health Director of Facilities Joe Ortt was named Non-Clinical Manager of the Year-Porter. He coordinates staff to tackle ongoing maintenance issues at large healthcare facilities. The hospital recognized him for "stepping into a large leadership role this past year and immediately working to make it better" and for being "dedicated in supporting his team and patient care, while continuously advocating for quality and safety."

Manager of Diagnostic Imaging Melissa Rainwater was named Clinical Manager of the Year-Porter.

"She is actively known throughout the organization as a friend, upstanding co-worker and great leader," Northwest Health said in a press release. "She has been described as 'supportive to her team and the organization while eager to learn new things.' Another team member stated she is kind, compassionate, trustworthy, and offers great feedback, which leads to her being well respected by all staff, peers, physicians and leadership."

For more information, visit www.NWHealthIN.com.