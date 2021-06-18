Northwest Health–Porter Hospital adds new technology that reduces the risk of stroke

Northwest Health–Porter Hospital in Valparaiso has added new, next-generation technology to reduce the risk of stroke for patients suffering from the most common type of heart arrhythmia.

It is now one of the first hospitals in Northwest Indiana to offer patients suffering from non-valvular atrial fibrillation a one-time implant procedure with a left atrial appendage closure device as an alternative to long-term blood thinners. The heart team at the hospital has implanted the new FDA-approved device in 24 patients thus far.

“Our success with the left atrial appendage closure procedure has been life-changing for our patients. The new device we have started using at Northwest Health–Porter is an effective stroke risk reduction alternative for many AFib patients, especially those with a reason not to be on blood thinners,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO for Northwest Health. “Providing this procedure offers a potentially life-changing stroke risk treatment and will allow us to treat a broader range of patients going forward.”

Northwest Health cardiologists first treated a patient with the left atrial appendage closure device in 2016, when an earlier version of the technology was in use.