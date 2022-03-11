Northwest Health–Porter Hospital honors staff

Northwest Health–Porter Hospital honored its staff with its Team Member and Managers of the Year Awards.

The hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 honored Libby Lavendusky as Team Member of the Year, Terry Wuletich as Non-Clinical Manager of the Year and Stephanie Didion as Clinical Manager of the Year.

They were nominated by their peers for the awards, which recognize outstanding performance and exemplary service. Northwest Health CEO Ashely Dickinson said the health care system seeks to recognize that workers are the heart of the business.

Lavendusky is a charge nurse in the Emergency Department who's been with Northwest Health since 2012. She was recognized for putting the needs of patients first and delivering exceptional patient care.

Didion, a 20-year veteran of Northwest Health, serves as the director of the hospital’s Birthing & Family Care Center, overseeing labor and delivery, post-partum care, neonatal intensive care, obstetrics emergency room and pediatrics. She has led the hospital to a number of honors, including a "Baby-Friendly Hospital" designation and distinctions for Level III maternity service, Level III neonatal intensive care unit and Anthem Blue Distinction maternity care.

Wuletich serves as the director of Specialty Clinics with Northwest Medical Group. She's worked for the organization for 35 years and served in a number of leadership positions, including in the Emergency Department.

“Our team of caregivers are the heart of Northwest Health. Day in and day out they provide the high quality, compassionate care our communities have come to expect. Selecting the recipients for this honor is a challenge; we receive many nominations and it’s always difficult to choose just three individuals,” said Dickinson. “This year’s honorees — Libby Lavendusky, Stephanie Didion and Terry Wuletich — have gone above and beyond to support great patient care. They are an example to all and we are fortunate to have them in the Northwest Health family.”

