Northwest Health-Porter hospital in Valparaiso rolled out a new maternal-fetal transport service for expectant moms facing complications.

The hospital is offering the Indiana Department of Health-approved service to mothers who need to be transferred to get a higher level of care.

“Women who are experiencing complications during pregnancy sometimes require a higher level of obstetrical care. Northwest Health–Porter provides a high level of specialty care for mother or baby in need. We are now proud to add the ability to transport high-risk expectant women to our well-established neonatal transport service,” said Stephanie Didion, director of the Birthing & Family Care Center at Northwest Health-Porter. “High-risk pregnant patients will be transferred via ambulance to the hospital which includes our 24/7 OB emergency department, Level III obstetrical service, and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit — all providing quick, high-level medical management for the pregnant mother and her baby.”

Northwest Health-Porter's Maternal-Fetal Transport emergency service is offered 24/7.

It will help women undergoing medical emergencies like bleeding after 20 weeks, diabetes, hypertension, preclampsia, preterm labor, membrane rupture or multiple gestation of twins or triplets.

A transport team will take expectant mothers facing such complications to Northwest Health-Porter Hospital by ambulance to get immediate care. They will be transported by a certified high-risk obstetrical nurse and paramedic during the ambulance trip and then cared for a team of obstetricians, nurses and neonatologists at the hospital.

The transport team is supervised by Dr. Guillermo Font, the maternal-fetal medicine specialist with Northwest Medical Group.

“The hard work and dedication of a passionate, multidisciplinary team made this achievement happen,” said Didion. “I am proud of our teams in the Birthing & Family Care Center, Porter EMS, our obstetricians and Dr. Font — whose expertise was invaluable in developing best practices for this service.”