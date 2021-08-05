 Skip to main content
Northwest Health recognized for excellence in transcatheter valve repair, replacement
Northwest Health recognized for excellence in transcatheter valve repair, replacement

Northwest Health–Porter in Valparaiso was the first in Northern Indiana to be recognized with an American College of Cardiology Transcatheter Valve Certification, a distinction of excellence only three hospitals in the state received.

The hospital was recognized based on demonstrated expertise in treating patients with transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures and also on the staff meeting high standards for performance, best practices, formal training, multidisciplinary teams and shared decision-making with patients.

The certification also reflects participation in national clinical databases that track outcomes and patient safety.

“Northwest Health–Porter has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Northwest Indiana region with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Northwest Health–Porter with Transcatheter Valve Certification. It is the first hospital in Northern, Indiana to TAVR certification.”

The procedure is performed on patients who suffered from aortic stenosis, a hardening of the heart's aortic valve. Enough calcium builds up to prevent the heart from pumping blood to the rest of the body. 

The treatment for the condition is valve replacement. Some patients however can't have open-heart surgery because of other health conditions and transcatheter aortic valve replacement gives doctors the ability to replace the heart value by accessing the heart through an artery in the thigh instead.

“I’m very proud of our team and their use of established best practices that meet the high standards set forth by the American College of Cardiology,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, interventional cardiologist; Dr. Walid Khabbaz, cardiothoracic surgeon; Dr. Anshuman Das, interventional cardiologist; and Antoinette Whited, RN, TAVR coordinator, have built a program that has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Patients who have benefited from the TAVR procedure find their quality of life greatly improved as the full function of their heart is restored.”

Northwest Health–Porter in Valparaiso has been recognized for the quality of its cardiac services by the American College of Cardiology, the Joint Commission, The American Heart Association and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

