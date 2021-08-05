Northwest Health recognized for excellence in transcatheter valve repair, replacement

Northwest Health–Porter in Valparaiso was the first in Northern Indiana to be recognized with an American College of Cardiology Transcatheter Valve Certification, a distinction of excellence only three hospitals in the state received.

The hospital was recognized based on demonstrated expertise in treating patients with transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures and also on the staff meeting high standards for performance, best practices, formal training, multidisciplinary teams and shared decision-making with patients.

The certification also reflects participation in national clinical databases that track outcomes and patient safety.

“Northwest Health–Porter has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Northwest Indiana region with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Northwest Health–Porter with Transcatheter Valve Certification. It is the first hospital in Northern, Indiana to TAVR certification.”

The procedure is performed on patients who suffered from aortic stenosis, a hardening of the heart's aortic valve. Enough calcium builds up to prevent the heart from pumping blood to the rest of the body.