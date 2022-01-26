Northwest Indiana COVID-19 cases beginning to decline; hospital capacity still strained

The omicron wave of COVID-19 appears to have peaked in Northwest Indiana, but Region residents, particularly the unvaccinated, probably should not let their guard down as local hospital capacity remains severely strained.

Data released by the Indiana Department of Health show just 105 cases of COVID-19 were tallied Tuesday in Lake County, 50 new COVID-19 cases in Porter County and 40 confirmed cases in LaPorte County.

In comparison, three weeks ago on Jan. 4 Lake County recorded 802 COVID-19 infections, there were 350 COVID-19 cases in Porter County that day and 186 in LaPorte County.

While some of the drop likely is attributable to Northwest Indiana residents opting for at-home COVID-19 testing — which isn't included in the official state counts — the trend is similar statewide where 5,536 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday versus 12,823 three weeks ago — a 57% decrease.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and indeed all 92 Indiana counties, remain at the Indiana Department of Health's highest-possible "red" classification because the reduced COVID-19 case count, while dramatic, still represents "high community spread" of the virus.

To drop from red to "orange," or even lower on the state health agency ratings, an Indiana county must, for two consecutive weeks, tally fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and have a COVID-19 testing positivity rate less than 15%.

The ideal "blue" classification requires fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity rate less than 5%.

Data show Lake County this week stands at 610 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents with a 23.22% positivity rate, Porter County has 731 cases per 100,000 residents and 24.03% positivity, and LaPorte County is at 934 cases per 100,000 residents with 26.54% positivity.

The still-high number of COVID-19 infections may perhaps best be seen in hospitalization data, which generally lags case count declines because it can take days, weeks or longer for individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 to fully recover.

On Tuesday, there were 3,206 Hoosiers hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

That's down from the all-time hospitalization peak of 3,506 set Jan. 19, but still 142% greater than the 1,324 Hoosiers that were hospitalized with COVID-19 three months ago.

Data show just 17 of the 217 intensive care unit beds at Northwest Indiana hospitals were available for new patients Tuesday.

State and local health officials continue to recommend Hoosiers age 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, and get a booster shot when eligible, to minimize their risk of contracting, getting seriously ill or dying because of the virus.

The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 94% of Indiana's nearly 1.6 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.92% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.96% of the state's COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.