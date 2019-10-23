CROWN POINT — A Northwest Indiana nursing home has been sold.
The former St. Anthony Village, now called Saint Anthony, was purchased this month by Majestic Care, a nursing home operator with nine other locations across Indiana and Ohio. The Crown Point retirement facility had been owned by Franciscan Ministries, an arm of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, based in Lemont, Illinois.
"We are excited for the team at Saint Anthony to join our growing family of post-acute care communities," said Bernie McGuinness, CEO of Majestic Care, a for-profit entity headquartered in Westfield. "This community adds to the Majestic family a beautiful campus to offer Northwest Indiana a trusted provider in post-acute care."
The nursing home at 203 Franciscan Drive, located next to the Franciscan Health hospital, cares for about 215 seniors on a daily basis and offers short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and memory care. The facility has about 250 employees.
Majestic Care also has taken over operations of the next-door Holy Child Child Care Center. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The Franciscan Sisters of Chicago's sale of the nursing home comes in the wake of the religious order's recent $4 million settlement with former employees of the Crown Point hospital, who had claimed their pensions had been underfunded.
The new nursing home operators said they don't intend to make major changes to the facility.
"Majestic Care remains focused on our care team members and are excited to keep so many talented health care providers in place," McGuinness said. "This approach will provide consistency in our care and outcomes for the residents and families."