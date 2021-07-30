Northwest Medical Group adds new physicians

Northwest Medical Group, the physicians group affiliated with Northwest Health, added four new doctors in Northwest Indiana.
Yaseen Alkaddoumi, a hematologist oncologist, is practicing now at Northwest Medical Group – Hematology & Oncology Medical Plaza at 85 E. U.S. 6, Suite 200, in Valparaiso.
"He treats all types of cancers, and takes a special interest in immunotherapy, breast cancer, lung and gastrointestinal malignancies, and benign and malignant blood disorders," Northwest Health said in a news release. "Dr. Alkaddoumi earned his medical degree from Kalamoon University Faculty of Medicine Damascus, Syria. He completed an internal medicine residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago and a hematology-oncology fellowship at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago. He is board-certified in internal medicine."
General surgeon Taylor Coleman is practicing now at Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery Medical Plaza at 85 E. U.S. 6, Suite 240, in Valparaiso.
The Indiana University graduate completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
"Coleman is a general surgeon who is experienced in a range of procedures including robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgery techniques," Northwest Health said in a news release. "His areas of interest include hernia repairs, foregut and biliary surgery, colorectal surgery, as well as breast, thyroid and parathyroid surgeries."
Internal medicine physician Anne Hollingsworth is practicing now at Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care at 3012 Franklin St. in Michigan City.
The Michigan State University graduate is board-certified in internal medicine. She specializes in both general and preventive medicine.
"She offers treatment for a range of conditions including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and more," Northwest Health said in a news release. "She is particularly interested in women’s health issues and wellness education."
Subba Rao Nagubadi is practicing now at Northwest Medical Group - Urology at 400 Legacy Plaza West in LaPorte and at 104 E. Culver Road, Suite 102, in Knox.
The board-certified urologist studied at Andhra University in India and completed a residency in urology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. He also finished a fellowship in general surgery at both the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh in Scotland and the Royal College of Surgeons in London.
"Nagubadi is a board-certified urologist who offers treatment for a range of conditions affecting the urinary tract, bladder and kidneys," Northwest Health said in a news release. "He sees patients with everything from routine complaints to prostate cancer and female pelvic issues. He also offers progressive surgical techniques."
All four doctors are currently accepting new patients.
For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.
