Northwest Medical Group adds new physicians

Internal medicine physician Anne Hollingsworth is practicing now at Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care at 3012 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

The Michigan State University graduate is board-certified in internal medicine. She specializes in both general and preventive medicine.

"She offers treatment for a range of conditions including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and more," Northwest Health said in a news release. "She is particularly interested in women’s health issues and wellness education."

Subba Rao Nagubadi is practicing now at Northwest Medical Group - Urology at 400 Legacy Plaza West in LaPorte and at 104 E. Culver Road, Suite 102, in Knox.

The board-certified urologist studied at Andhra University in India and completed a residency in urology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. He also finished a fellowship in general surgery at both the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh in Scotland and the Royal College of Surgeons in London.