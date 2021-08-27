 Skip to main content
Northwest Medical Group gains new cardiothoracic surgeon
Northwest Medical Group gains new cardiothoracic surgeon

A cardiothoracic surgeon has joined Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso.

Dr. Izza Rezek, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, joined the Northwest Medical Group at the Northwest Health – Porter campus in Valparaiso.

“With the addition of Dr. Rezek we can continue caring for the increasing number of patients needing cardiothoracic surgery in our region," Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said. "The incidence of two conditions in particular, lung cancer and heart disease, seem to be increasing and we know if patients can be diagnosed early and receive surgery their chances of survival are greatly improved.”

Rezek graduated from the University of Damascus Medical School in Damascus, Syria, and did his surgical residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He went on to complete a fellowship in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.

He performs lung and chest surgeries, open heart surgeries and other central cardiovascular surgeries, as well as thoracic surgeries that minimally invasive techniques. He for instance specifically performs coronary artery bypass grafting, arrhythmia surgery, ascending aorta repair, left ventricular aneurysms, open heart valvular surgery, aortic root replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement and open pulmonary embolectomy procedures.

Rezek also performs lung biopsies and mediastinoscopies, as well as thoracic surgeries treating lung cancer, other lung disorders, pleural disease, empyema pneumothorax, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors, diaphragmatic diseases and hyperhidrosis.

“I am excited to join Northwest Health and its busy cardiovascular program," Rezek said. "I was drawn to the organization because of the many types of cardiothoracic surgery the hospital performs and the opportunity to work with Dr. Walid Khabbaz and the other physicians in Northwest Medical Group."

Rezek is seeing patients in the Medical Plaza on the Northwest Health – Porter campus at 85 E. U.S. 6, Suite 310, in Valparaiso. His office accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most forms of insurance.

To make an appointment, call 219-983-6380.

