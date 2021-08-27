Northwest Medical Group gains new cardiothoracic surgeon

A cardiothoracic surgeon has joined Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso.

Dr. Izza Rezek, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, joined the Northwest Medical Group at the Northwest Health – Porter campus in Valparaiso.

“With the addition of Dr. Rezek we can continue caring for the increasing number of patients needing cardiothoracic surgery in our region," Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said. "The incidence of two conditions in particular, lung cancer and heart disease, seem to be increasing and we know if patients can be diagnosed early and receive surgery their chances of survival are greatly improved.”

Rezek graduated from the University of Damascus Medical School in Damascus, Syria, and did his surgical residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He went on to complete a fellowship in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.