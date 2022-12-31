Northwest Medical Group offers tips on sticking to New Year's resolutions

Everyone's vowed to do better. Everyone's failed.

Northwest Medical Group is offering tips on how people can stick to their New Year's resolutions.

Many will pledge to lose weight, get more exercise or make other positive changes in their life. Studies have shown that 45% of people make New Year's resolutions, but 23% abandoned their goals within a week and a majority give up within four to six weeks.

Northwest Medical Group physicians said resolutions typically don't stick because of a lack of motivation, bad planning, a lack of support, too many resolutions or lifestyle changes that are too ambitious. But they did offer some tips on how to stay motivated.

"Make sure that the goal is something you want to do, not just something you should do. We have to be truly ready to change if we want to stay motivated. For example, if you hate running, but want to be more active, a daily treadmill-based goal may not work for you. Pair your goal with an activity you like," Northwest Medical Group said in a press release. "Draft clear, realistic and measurable goals Instead of a vague statement like, 'Get more organized in 2023,' set bite-sized specific tasks, such as 'throw away or box up at least two donation items per day for a week.'"

They also encouraged people to seek a support system to keep them on track.

"Some people ask a friend or family member to keep them accountable and check in to see how they’re progressing on their goals. If you’re uncomfortable sharing, research shows that fitness apps that track progress spark a similar feeling of accountability," Northwest Health said in a press release. "Use a reward system. For every small goal you reach, give yourself a little treat. If you’ve worked out every day for a week, for example, maybe it’s time to buy yourself a new audiobook to listen to on day eight."

Positive self-talk also helps.

"Give yourself a break if you slip or miss a day of working toward your goal. Self-criticism and negative self-talk can kill your motivation. Instead, be self-compassionate and focus on ways to get back on track," Northwest said. "To stay on track, the providers at Northwest Medical Group suggest making resolution time a wellness checkup time, which could include anything from screenings to vaccinations, as well as education on conditions for which you may be at risk. They suggest patients make a list of any questions they may want to ask, along with issues that may be concerning them – such as stressors and things you can do to protect their health. A comfortable dialogue with a physician can be one of the best tools in a patient’s arsenal when it comes to their health goals and sticking to their 2023 resolutions."

For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.