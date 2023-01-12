Northwest Medical Group opens LaPorte's first pulmonary and critical care office

Northwest Medical Group opened its first pulmonary and critical care office in LaPorte.

Board-certified pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine specialist Marvi Bikak joined Northwest Health, the partly doctor-owned health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox.

She is now seeing patients at the first pulmonary and critical care medical specialty office in LaPorte at 401 NewPorte Blvd.

Bikak earned her medical degree at Aga Khan University in Pakistan, completed a fellowship in sleep medicine at Rush University in Chicago and did a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship and an internal medicine residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

“By adding pulmonary and critical care services for LaPorte County and surrounding communities, we now offer our patients easier access to this much-needed specialty closer to home,” said Keith Nichols, CEO of Northwest Health–LaPorte and Starke Hospitals. “Dr. Bikak is a welcome addition to our community and our medical staff.”

She can treat patients for a wide array of pulmonary issues like asthma, allergies, COPD, sleep disorders and interstitial lung disease. She will treat patients suffering from respiratory failure and other life-threatening conditions in the Intensive Care Unit at Northwest Health–LaPorte Hospital in LaPorte.

Bikak accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance plans at the new office.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-575-6244.