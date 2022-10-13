 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Medical Group opens third office in Michigan City

Northwest Medical Group opened a new office in Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new office in Michigan City, where its presence continues to grow.

The health care group, which operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, built a new 9,500-square-foot medical office at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City to meet the growing need for healthcare in LaPorte County. It is its third location in Michigan City.

The new medical building houses the internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu and Vinay Tumuluri. It's also home to Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services, as well as the Michigan City offices where the general and bariatric surgeons Adam Conn and Andrew Martin see patients in the area.

More physicians and specialists will be adding office hours in the new Michigan City office in the next few months.

Northwest Health has more than 700 physicians and more than 3,000 employees in Northwest Indiana. It serves patients with more than 60 access points, including five emergency departments, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care centers, an ambulance service and physician offices 

For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

