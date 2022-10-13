Northwest Medical Group opens third office in Michigan City

Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new office in Michigan City, where its presence continues to grow.

The health care group, which operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, built a new 9,500-square-foot medical office at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City to meet the growing need for healthcare in LaPorte County. It is its third location in Michigan City.

The new medical building houses the internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu and Vinay Tumuluri. It's also home to Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services, as well as the Michigan City offices where the general and bariatric surgeons Adam Conn and Andrew Martin see patients in the area.

More physicians and specialists will be adding office hours in the new Michigan City office in the next few months.

Northwest Health has more than 700 physicians and more than 3,000 employees in Northwest Indiana. It serves patients with more than 60 access points, including five emergency departments, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care centers, an ambulance service and physician offices

For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.