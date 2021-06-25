 Skip to main content
NW Indiana ER & Hospital in Hammond marks first anniversary
NW Indiana ER & Hospital in Hammond marks its first anniversary.

 Joseph S. Pete

The physician-owned NW Indiana ER & Hospital in south Hammond recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Partners Dr. Scott Samlan, CEO; Dr. Daniel Irving; Dr. Matthew Freeman; Dr. Adam Glassman; and Dr. Will Curry teamed up to open the micro-hospital near Cabela's that focuses on emergency care. NW Indiana ER & Hospital has treated 13,000 patients in its first year for heart attacks, broken bones, strokes and other medical emergencies. 

“It’s an honor to be part of this great community; we’ve been welcomed with open arms by our patients, community leaders, and neighboring health systems alike,” Samlan said. “All the credit goes to our amazing staff who work round the clock to deliver the highest standard of care."

Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., the parent company to the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, named Gregg Ferlin its new chief financial officer.

The hospital seeks to provide immediate concierge-level emergency care in Lake County with a typical wait time under 15 minutes.

“We knew this unique approach to emergency care was something the Region needed, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Irving said. “While opening our doors during unprecedented times, I have been extremely proud to watch the dedication exhibited from our medical staff and employees as they care for the communities we serve as well as providing relief to a stressed health care system.”

The hospital is open 24/7/365. It offers board-certified emergency physicians, imagining, lab work, inpatient admissions, pediatric care and COVID-19 evaluations.



“Minutes and seconds are the difference between life and death in an emergency setting. From our emergency care through our outpatient services, we deliver exceptional care without the wait. One of the defining characteristics of the techs, nurses and doctors at NW Indiana ER & Hospital is that everyone is here for the same reason — to help people,” Samlan said. “Even though we are a smaller scale facility, we find this is to our advantage. We have the extra time to sit down and talk with our patients while figuring out how to make them better. We are reimagining emergency health care with an unwavering emphasis on patient experience and satisfaction.”

The hospital is located at 794 Cabela Drive.

For more information, visit www.nwindianaer.com

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

