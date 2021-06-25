NW Indiana ER & Hospital in Hammond marks first anniversary

“Minutes and seconds are the difference between life and death in an emergency setting. From our emergency care through our outpatient services, we deliver exceptional care without the wait. One of the defining characteristics of the techs, nurses and doctors at NW Indiana ER & Hospital is that everyone is here for the same reason — to help people,” Samlan said. “Even though we are a smaller scale facility, we find this is to our advantage. We have the extra time to sit down and talk with our patients while figuring out how to make them better. We are reimagining emergency health care with an unwavering emphasis on patient experience and satisfaction.”