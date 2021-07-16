 Skip to main content
NWI Parkinson's symposium returns to educate about disorder
The NWI Parkinson's Educational Symposium will take place Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center at 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland.

 

 Photo provided by Google Maps

NWI Parkinson's annual Educational Symposium returns Saturday to teach people about the incurable disease, one of the most common age-related neurodegenerative disorders in which nerve cells in the brain break down.

The symposium on how to "Learn to Live your Life with Parkinson's" will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center at 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland. The conference aims to teach patients, caregivers and family members about the progressive nervous system disorder that more than 10 million people suffer from worldwide and that more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with every year. 

Keynote speakers include Dr. Laxman Bhagwan Bahroo, a professor of neurology from Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and Dr. Deborah Hall from Rush University Medical Center's Movement Disorders Department in Chicago. Bahroo will discuss the subject of medications at 9 a.m., while Hall will talk about clinical trials at 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m. clinical staff from Methodist and Community hospitals will have a panel discussion on the topics like speech therapy, physical therapy and nutrition. 

"This organization offers great support and information for people with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers," spokeswoman Evelyn Morrison said. "The Educational Symposium is one of their best events offering the latest research and information on Parkinson's disease."

For more information, call the NWI Parkinsons' office at 219-237-2342, Elizabeth Woodbury at 219-789-3949, or Don Nagdeman at 219-805-2009.

