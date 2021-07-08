NWI Parkinsons to present its Educational Symposium at Lincoln Community Center

NWI Parkinsons is bringing back its annual Educational Symposium at Lincoln Community Center next week.

The nonprofit will host the "Learn to Live your Life with Parkinsons" symposium to educate patients, caregivers and family members about the progressive nervous system disorder from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. July 17 at the center, 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland.

A panel of guest speakers includes Dr. Jennifer Pallone with The Neurological Institute & Specialty Centers in Merrillville; Dr. Laxman Bahroo with Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.; and Dr. Suhayl Nasr with Nasr Psychiatric Services in Michigan City. They will address subjects like clinical trials, physical therapy, depression, medication, orthopedic and balance therapy, nutrition and toxic vs. clean food.

Registration is required by Saturday; the event is limited to 200 people. It's $30 per person or $50 per couple.

People can dress in casual attire for the daylong event.

To register for tickets, call the NWI Parkinsons' office at 219-237-2342, Elizabeth Woodbury at 219-789-3949, or Don Nagdeman at 219-805-2009.

