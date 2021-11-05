Orthopedic surgeon to lead walk and talk at Gabis Arboretum

One can admire the fall foliage and learn about how to improve their health while on a stroll with a Community Healthcare System orthopedic surgeon through Gabis Arboretum in Porter County.
It's the last chance of the year for a Community physician at the arboretum run by Purdue University Northwest just south of U.S. 30 between Hobart and Valparaiso, not far from the county line.
Community Healthcare System will host the event at noon Wednesday at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. Valparaiso.
"Take a stroll through the changing colors at Gabis Arboretum with orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Edgington, MD," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "Dr. Edgington will provide information about hip pain, the causes and non-operative treatment options."
The event is free, but advanced registration is encouraged.
The arboretum will waive its normal admission fees for anyone taking part in the walk through the 360-acre nature preserve filled with stately oak trees that encompasses forest, prairie, savanna, wetlands and other habitats.
"Walk your way toward wellness as you stroll through the beautiful grounds of Gabis Arboretum," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "Attendees will meet at the Celebration Rose Pavilion and walk the arboretum trails to view the beautiful fall colors. Golf cart transportation will be available for those who choose not to walk."
To register for the event, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5270633.
For more information, call 219-462-0025.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle, Happiness is Pets, Agave Mansion and Kali Beauty open; Marco's Pizza closes
Open
Opening soon
Coming soon
Opening soon
Closed
Grand opening celebration
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restau…