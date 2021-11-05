 Skip to main content
Orthopedic surgeon to lead walk and talk at Gabis Arboretum

Gabis Arboretum at 450 W. 100 N. in Valparaiso is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

One can admire the fall foliage and learn about how to improve their health while on a stroll with a Community Healthcare System orthopedic surgeon through Gabis Arboretum in Porter County.

It's the last chance of the year for a Community physician at the arboretum run by Purdue University Northwest just south of U.S. 30 between Hobart and Valparaiso, not far from the county line.

Community Healthcare System will host the event at noon Wednesday at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. Valparaiso.

"Take a stroll through the changing colors at Gabis Arboretum with orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Edgington, MD," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "Dr. Edgington will provide information about hip pain, the causes and non-operative treatment options."

The event is free, but advanced registration is encouraged.

The arboretum will waive its normal admission fees for anyone taking part in the walk through the 360-acre nature preserve filled with stately oak trees that encompasses forest, prairie, savanna, wetlands and other habitats.

"Walk your way toward wellness as you stroll through the beautiful grounds of Gabis Arboretum," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "Attendees will meet at the Celebration Rose Pavilion and walk the arboretum trails to view the beautiful fall colors. Golf cart transportation will be available for those who choose not to walk."

To register for the event, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/5270633.

For more information, call 219-462-0025.

Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

