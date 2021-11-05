Orthopedic surgeon to lead walk and talk at Gabis Arboretum

One can admire the fall foliage and learn about how to improve their health while on a stroll with a Community Healthcare System orthopedic surgeon through Gabis Arboretum in Porter County.

It's the last chance of the year for a Community physician at the arboretum run by Purdue University Northwest just south of U.S. 30 between Hobart and Valparaiso, not far from the county line.

Community Healthcare System will host the event at noon Wednesday at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. Valparaiso.

"Take a stroll through the changing colors at Gabis Arboretum with orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Edgington, MD," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "Dr. Edgington will provide information about hip pain, the causes and non-operative treatment options."

The event is free, but advanced registration is encouraged.

The arboretum will waive its normal admission fees for anyone taking part in the walk through the 360-acre nature preserve filled with stately oak trees that encompasses forest, prairie, savanna, wetlands and other habitats.