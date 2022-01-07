 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Palliative care physician honored with St. Raphael Award
urgent

Palliative care physician honored with St. Raphael Award

Palliative care physician honored with St. Raphael Award

Dr. Ridaa Ali

 Provided

Palliative care physician Ridaa Ali was honored with a St. Raphael Award by her colleagues at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Ali, a hospitalist and internal medicine physician, was selected by the nursing staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital for the award in recognition for her commitment to superior patient care and a team approach.

Franciscan Health Crown Point palliative care nurse Kathlene Laas nominated Ali for the accolade.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Ali with my position in palliative care," Laas said. "She asks for our clinical opinion and welcomes suggestions, which allow nursing staff to feel like they are a valued part of the patient care team.”

Ali studied at Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indianapolis and at Rush University and the University of Illinois in Chicago. She completed her residency at UIC/Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

She since has practiced medicine at the Franciscan Health hospital at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point.

The award is meant to reflect "outstanding dedication, teamwork and respect for the nursing staff and commitment to the mission and values of Franciscan Alliance."

“I have witnessed Dr. Ali have transparent conversations with family in difficult situations that I believe help foster their confidence in the quality of care they receive at Franciscan Health Crown Point,” Laas said. “I believe Dr. Ali’s friendly personality and openness to different perspectives and ideas sets an example for fellow physicians.”

