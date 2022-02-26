Pandemic data shows major shift in month's time in NWI

In the last month, Northwest Indiana has made significant improvements in the number of those hospitalized or killed by coronavirus on a weekly basis, data shows.

State health records indicate a total of 932 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health. On Jan. 25, it was reported that a total of 3,206 Hoosiers had been hospitalized, showing a large decrease in a month's time.

Currently 10.2% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 20.2% of ICU beds in the state available.

The compounding losses of life also have appeared to be on a decline across the board.

As of Friday, a total of 27 more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Comparatively, on Jan. 29, the number of those who died from coronavirus in Northwest Indiana in a week's period totaled to 100 people.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,692 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 523 in Porter County, 347 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 136 in Jasper County.

Last Friday, Lake County reported 1,676 deaths, meaning an additional 16 people have died of the virus in the county in a seven-day period, statistics show. In a one-week period, Porter County reported six new deaths and LaPorte County recorded five more. Neither Newton County and Jasper County had any additional deaths from coronavirus in the last week.

In total, COVID-19 has killed a total of 21,922 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 255 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

Several counties have shifted to the orange and yellow designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of infection in Indiana residents, with three counties currently in the best blue designations for the first time in 2022.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties now only has four counties in the red rating. The red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents. Currently, 41 counties are in the orange rating, and 44 are in the yellow rating.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties have shifted to the yellow rating, indicating 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents each week.

Across state lines, a total of 7,766 residents in Calumet City and 6,765 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

Records show that 56.6% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 55.7% of eligible Lake County residents, 61.4% in Porter County, 56.2% in LaPorte County, 41.2% in Newton County and 46.3% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,709,866 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.