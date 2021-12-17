Parents now can watch their babies via live cameras at Franciscan NICU

Families have to endure the stress and anxiety of leaving a newborn baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when they require extra care after childbirth.
They're pained not being able to bring their new baby home with them.
But now new parents have the comfort of being able to watch their kids through new live-streaming cameras at the Franciscan Health Crown Point NICU.
A donation from the Franciscan Health Foundation paid for the AngelEye Health, which allows parents and other family members to check in on their babies virtually on their phones or computers at any time of the day or night.
“The timing of this could not be any better as many siblings, grandparents, and other family members have not been able to meet the new addition to their family due to the current situation with COVID-19," said Director of the Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center Carrie Renschen. "We are so happy to provide families with this special treat just in time for the holidays.”
Sandra Mota's daughter Adrianna has been in the NICU at Franciscan's hospital in Crown Point since she was born on Oct. 27. She said it's been stressful when she has other children at home to take care of and can't get away.
“Just to be able to sneak a peek and see how she is, it’s going to help,” she said. “My whole family hasn’t been able to come see her, and this will make a huge difference. They’ll meet her for the first time like this.”
AngelEye allows patients to text NICU staff questions, including about how their kids fed that day.
“We understand how stressful it is for parents whose babies require the extra care that only a NICU can provide. Thanks to the overwhelming support of the community, these parents will be able to have that visual contact, which makes such a difference,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said.
