Parents now can watch their babies via live cameras at Franciscan NICU

Families have to endure the stress and anxiety of leaving a newborn baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when they require extra care after childbirth.

They're pained not being able to bring their new baby home with them.

But now new parents have the comfort of being able to watch their kids through new live-streaming cameras at the Franciscan Health Crown Point NICU.

A donation from the Franciscan Health Foundation paid for the AngelEye Health, which allows parents and other family members to check in on their babies virtually on their phones or computers at any time of the day or night.

“The timing of this could not be any better as many siblings, grandparents, and other family members have not been able to meet the new addition to their family due to the current situation with COVID-19," said Director of the Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center Carrie Renschen. "We are so happy to provide families with this special treat just in time for the holidays.”