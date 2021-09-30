Patient financial services recognized for excellence

Community Healthcare System’s Patient Financial Services has won national recognition for its performance.
Crowe, LLP, a global public accounting, consulting and technology firm, gave Community Healthcare System one of its inaugural Crowe Performance Awards.
Community Healthcare System, which runs hospitals in Munster, East Chicago, Hobart and Crown Point, was one of just 10 health system departments nationwide to receive the accolade that recognizes "top-quality patient experiences regarding revenue cycle operations."
“Throughout the pandemic, hospitals across the country have been faced with many challenges,” said Gregg Ferlin, chief financial officer for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., parent company to the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. “Our team has remained focused on the core of healthcare and that is to take care of people, both patients and staff to ensure that their experience is the best possible even under the most stressful circumstances.”
Crowe looked at customer engagement and the payment process from beginning to end.
“Our hospitals — Community Hospital, Munster, St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point — have risen to the challenge by incorporated innovative technologies that have helped to manage the health and ultimately the safety, of the entire Northwest Indiana community,” Ferlin said.
