People can register for free diabetes prevention program at Northwest Health

People now can register for the National Diabetes Prevention Program that promotes healthy lifestyle changes.

The yearlong program at Northwest Health LaPorte was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a goal of preventing Type II diabetes.

The program targets people who are at risk for developing Type II diabetes who have not yet been able to make the lifestyle changes with diet and exercise recommended to prevent it.

"The program includes lifestyle coaching and ongoing classes to teach participants research-based skills needed to lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress as part of their daily life," Northwest Health LaPorte said in a news release. "The program is part of the evidence-based National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the CDC and supported by the American Medical Association."

The program starts in April and is open to the public. Participants, however, must take a risk assessment at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest in order to qualify.