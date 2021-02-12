People can register for free diabetes prevention program at Northwest Health

People now can register for the National Diabetes Prevention Program that promotes healthy lifestyle changes.
The yearlong program at Northwest Health LaPorte was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a goal of preventing Type II diabetes.
The program targets people who are at risk for developing Type II diabetes who have not yet been able to make the lifestyle changes with diet and exercise recommended to prevent it.
"The program includes lifestyle coaching and ongoing classes to teach participants research-based skills needed to lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress as part of their daily life," Northwest Health LaPorte said in a news release. "The program is part of the evidence-based National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the CDC and supported by the American Medical Association."
The program starts in April and is open to the public. Participants, however, must take a risk assessment at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest in order to qualify.
"A National Institutes of Health trial, demonstrated that participants in this program who were under age 60 reduced their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent, and participants over 60 reduced their risk by 21 percent," Northwest Health said in a news release. "The success of the program can be attributed to innovative means of applying the latest research in diabetes prevention while also providing a meaningful team environment and support network with others who are going through the same program."
The program is being offered at no charge because of a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.
To sign up or for more information, call 219-325-7632 by April 2.