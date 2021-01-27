 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plan advances to continue expanded availability of telehealth services in Indiana
alert urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Plan advances to continue expanded availability of telehealth services in Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

 Photo provided

Legislation to ensure expanded telehealth services remain available to Hoosiers after the COVID-19 pandemic is over has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse.

The Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services voted 10 to 0 on Wednesday to advance Senate Bill 3, sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, to the full chamber.

WATCH NOW: Gov. Eric Holcomb 2021 State of the State address

The measure was revised to clarify only licensed medical practitioners can use telehealth to treat patients; medical students and individuals certified to practice could do so only if they are with a licensed professional.

Otherwise, the legislation largely lifts most state statutory restrictions on virtual doctor visits and other telehealth services that currently are not being enforced due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s declaration of a public health emergency.

Health care providers still would not be obligated to offer telehealth services if the proposal becomes law.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Franciscan Health staff shares reactions to first COVID-19 vaccines administered at hospitals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts