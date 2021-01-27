Plan advances to continue expanded availability of telehealth services in Indiana

Legislation to ensure expanded telehealth services remain available to Hoosiers after the COVID-19 pandemic is over has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse.
The Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services voted 10 to 0 on Wednesday to advance Senate Bill 3, sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, to the full chamber.
The measure was revised to clarify only licensed medical practitioners can use telehealth to treat patients; medical students and individuals certified to practice could do so only if they are with a licensed professional.
Otherwise, the legislation largely lifts most state statutory restrictions on virtual doctor visits and other telehealth services that currently are not being enforced due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s declaration of a public health emergency.
Health care providers still would not be obligated to offer telehealth services if the proposal becomes law.