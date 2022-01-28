Plastic surgeon donates to Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System

A Munster plastic surgeon donated to help Northwest Indiana women get timely treatment for breast cancer.

Board-certified plastic surgeon David Robinson donated to the Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System to help uninsured patients who cannot afford diagnostic breast care that often has proven to be life-saving.

He and his practice, Indiana Plastic Surgery, gave $2,500 to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund at Community.

Robinson and his staff raised the money in honor of his late mother, Virginia Robinson. She died in 2015 of other, unrelated causes after surviving a 28-year struggle with breast cancer.

She had been married to Edward P. Robinson, who served from 1967 to 2003 as the administrator of Community Hospital in Munster, where she was involved in the programs and services. She was, for instance, guest of honor at the inaugural Lights of Life tree lighting ceremony, which raises funds to help the Community Cancer Research Foundation make advances in cancer research to benefit local patients.

Her son David Robinson's donation will help fund the mammography used to diagnose breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of death in women after only lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

The Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System offer same-day appointments for 3D mammography that results in same-day results and treatment within 10 days of diagnosis.

The facilities have attained national accreditations for mammography, breast imaging, breast ultrasound, stereotactic breast biopsy and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.

“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Mary Nicholson, medical director of Community Hospital Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster and regional director of Breast Imaging Services for Community Healthcare System. “Thanks to the generosity of Dr. Robinson and his practice, this funding will allow us to provide excellent care to many more patients.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org.

