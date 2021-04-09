 Skip to main content
Plastic surgeons join Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic
urgent

Plastic surgeons join Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic

Two new plastic surgeons have joined Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic.

Dr. Lisa Whitty Bradley and Dr. Mark Grevious, who are both board-certified in both plastic and reconstructive surgery, are welcoming new patients at the clinic at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster, as well as via MyChart virtual visits because of the pandemic.

Bradley studied Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria. She did a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Her clinical interests include breast reduction, implant-based breast reconstruction, scar revision management, and benign and malignant skin lesion management. 

Grevious studied at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey. He did a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park on Chicago's South Side.

His clinical interests include general plastic, surgery, reconstructive surgery, cosmetic surgery, breast reconstruction, hand/wrist reconstruction and maxillofacial reconstruction.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 836-7506 or visit FranciscanHealth.org.

Plastic surgeons join Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic.

Dr. Lisa Whitty Bradley 

 Provided
Plastic surgeons join Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic.

Dr. Mark Grevious

 Provided
