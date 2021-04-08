Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor names new leadership

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has a new director at the helm.
The Ports of Indiana, the Indianapolis-based port authority that oversees the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County, hired Ryan McCoy as port director and Tom Fifer for the newly created role of director of planning and project delivery.
McCoy replaces Ian Hirt, who stepped down after four years to return to the private sector. McCoy is a lifelong Northwest Indiana who has worked as a manager in the agriculture, steel, maritime transportation and logistics sectors.
He specializes in supply chain management, business development, multimodal transportation, logistics and capital deployment.
Most recently, McCoy was a manager at Cargill, the grain company that has operations at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. In that role, he brought the first imported organic corn shipments to the Midwest and led the company's efforts to establish the first organic certified grain facility in the United States.
“I am a big proponent of the ports and its mission to develop and maintain a world-class port system,” said McCoy. “I am looking forward to offering a new perspective and network, and to lead the Burns Harbor port community that has been such a large part of my professional career.”
Fifer has worked in construction management and engineering for 30 years. He also served as a hospital clinical engineer with the Air Force Reserves.
He was most recently global director of engineering and maintenance for the life sciences firm Envigo. In that role, he managed facility operations and maintenance of clean-room facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In his new role, Fifer will lead project planning and project delivery at Indiana's three ports.
“There are a lot of incredible things happening at the Ports of Indiana, and I’m looking forward to helping further develop the scope of projects dedicated to growing Indiana’s economy,” Fifer said.
McCoy starts on April 26 and Fifer began in February.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome Ryan and Tom to the Ports of Indiana team. Both gentlemen offer incredible experience and attributes that will strengthen the team and contribute to the success of the ports,” Ports of Indiana Chief Operating Officer Andrea Hermer said. “Ryan’s extensive and diverse background of experiences, coupled with his knowledge with the port, tenants and the community, perfectly position the Burns Harbor port for continued growth and new opportunities. Likewise, Tom’s breadth of experience and understanding of the project planning and delivery process, and efficiencies gained through upfront planning and improvements to the process, are well-suited for this new, yet necessary, role.”
McCoy is a Valparaiso resident who also serves on the Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso advisory board, while Fifer lives and works in Indianapolis.