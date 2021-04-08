Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor names new leadership

He was most recently global director of engineering and maintenance for the life sciences firm Envigo. In that role, he managed facility operations and maintenance of clean-room facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Ryan and Tom to the Ports of Indiana team. Both gentlemen offer incredible experience and attributes that will strengthen the team and contribute to the success of the ports,” Ports of Indiana Chief Operating Officer Andrea Hermer said. “Ryan’s extensive and diverse background of experiences, coupled with his knowledge with the port, tenants and the community, perfectly position the Burns Harbor port for continued growth and new opportunities. Likewise, Tom’s breadth of experience and understanding of the project planning and delivery process, and efficiencies gained through upfront planning and improvements to the process, are well-suited for this new, yet necessary, role.”