Porter Health Care System has added a neurosurgeon to its staff.
The hospital group has started a neurosurgery office, located on the Porter Regional Hospital campus in Valparaiso, led by Dr. Jonathan Hobbs.
Hobbs, who has joined the medical staff at Porter Regional Hospital, specializes in spine surgery, general neurosurgery, spine and brain tumors and complex spinal deformity correction. Hobbs is an assistant clinical professor of neurosurgery at the University of Chicago.
“The addition of Dr. Hobbs to Porter Physician Group and our medical staff is a significant benefit to area residents," Porter Health Care System CEO Sean Dardeau said. "The breadth and depth of experience he brings from his tenure at the University of Chicago will allow patients to receive complex brain and spine surgery right here in Valparaiso rather than travel out of Northwest Indiana for treatment."
Hobbs received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky and completed a master of science degree, neurosurgical internship and neurosurgical residency at the University of Chicago, where he served as chief resident.
“Moving my family to the Valparaiso area and developing the neurosurgery program at Porter Regional Hospital is a great opportunity," Hobbs said. “I’m looking forward to building on the expertise and quality care already available at the hospital to serve patients with conditions and injuries affecting the brain and spine.”
Hobbs is accepting new patients at his office on the Porter Regional Hospital campus. He takes most insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. Call 219-926-2000 for more information.