Porter Regional Hospital honored for stroke and heart failure care

Porter Regional Hospital was recognized by the American Heart Association for its care of strokes, heart failure and Type 2 diabetes.

The hospital in Valparaiso won the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Quality Achievement Award for ensuring stroke patients receive the best possible treatment based on the more recent scientific evidence.

“Our entire team is focused on improving the quality of care for our stroke patients," CEO Sean Dardeau said. "The American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines Stroke initiative is one set of tools that help us ensure we are providing evidence-based clinical guidelines. I’m proud of the work of our physicians and other clinicians who deliver outstanding care to stroke patients and patients suspected to have a stroke.”

The hospital met quality achievement measures in diagnosing strokes and treating stroke patients, including by giving them proper medicines and following the most up-to-date guidelines. The patients received education on managing their help and follow-up visits.