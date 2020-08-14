Porter Regional Hospital honored for stroke and heart failure care

Porter Regional Hospital was recognized by the American Heart Association for its care of strokes, heart failure and Type 2 diabetes.
The hospital in Valparaiso won the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Quality Achievement Award for ensuring stroke patients receive the best possible treatment based on the more recent scientific evidence.
“Our entire team is focused on improving the quality of care for our stroke patients," CEO Sean Dardeau said. "The American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines Stroke initiative is one set of tools that help us ensure we are providing evidence-based clinical guidelines. I’m proud of the work of our physicians and other clinicians who deliver outstanding care to stroke patients and patients suspected to have a stroke.”
The hospital met quality achievement measures in diagnosing strokes and treating stroke patients, including by giving them proper medicines and following the most up-to-date guidelines. The patients received education on managing their help and follow-up visits.
“We are pleased to recognize Porter Regional Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With the Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Porter Regional Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for speeding recovering and reducing readmissions for heart failure patients.
“Our cardiology staff is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients with heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-HF initiative,” Dardeau said. “We use tools and resources that help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes. We also have best practice processes in place to ensure heart failure patients with type 2 diabetes get the special care they need.”
More than 6.5 million Americans have suffered from heart failure but can still lead full, enjoyable lives when the condition is properly managed.
The hospital also was honored with the American Heart Association's Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award for more than 90% compliance with quality measures over 12 months.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.