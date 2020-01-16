Learn how to save a life at free CPR classes at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso next month.
The partly physician-owned Porter Regional Hospital, part of the larger Porter Health Care System that has more than 20 outpatient sites and more than 450 doctors across Northwest Indiana, will host two non-certified American Heart Association CPR training sessions to celebrate Heart Month in February. Attendees can learn the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation to restore blood circulation and breathing to someone suffering cardiac arrest.
American Heart Association representatives and a Porter Physician Group cardiologist will be present at both sessions, which are free and open to the public.
The first class will take place at noon Feb. 18 in the Community Room at Porter Regional Hospital at 85 East U.S. 6 in Valparaiso. A second session will take place at 5:30 p.m that day.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Gallery: Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
The force was strong with a group of newborn Jedis Thursday. The babies born at Franciscan Health hospitals in the Region were gifted Baby Yoda hats on their first day on Earth. Adorable, they are. Their photos here, you can see.
1 of 10
Franciscan Health provided donated Baby Yoda caps to newborn babies at its hospitals Thursday.
Provided
A baby at the Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City wears a Baby Yoda-inspired cap and onesie.
Provided
Franciscan Health provided donated Baby Yoda caps to newborn babies at its hospitals Thursday.
Provided
Franciscan Health provided donated Baby Yoda caps to newborn babies at its hospitals Thursday.
Provided
Franciscan Health provided Baby Yoda caps to newborn babies at its hospitals Thursday.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.