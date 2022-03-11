Project Swaddle at Franciscan Health Michigan City aims to decrease infant mortality

Project Swaddle at Franciscan Health Michigan City aims to combat infant mortality in LaPorte County, which has the third-highest infant mortality rate in the state.

LaPorte County's infant mortality rate was 9.4 per 1,000 live births in 2019, the highest in Northwest Indiana.

The hospital in Michigan City landed a $500,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Health for the program, which sends paramedics to new and expectant mothers for check-ins and education.

“The maternal and infant mortality rates in Indiana are among the highest in the country. Franciscan Health recognizes the great need for improvement in our communities, and especially in our most vulnerable populations, in lowering these death rates. And we are working tirelessly through our programs, services and direct interventions to save the lives of new moms and their newborn babies,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.

The project started in Crawfordsville in 2018 and has been shown to keep participating mothers more engaged in monitoring their baby's health, such as by keeping a safe home environment and following through on medical appointments.

LaPorte County has a prenatal care rate of 57.5%, which is the eighth-lowest in Indiana and significantly lower than the state average of 68.9%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Project Swaddle sends paramedics to check up on mothers at their homes, via phone and virtually. Mothers also can call in with any questions.

It's an alternative to nurses during a national nursing shortage.

The Safety PIN grant will complement Franciscan Health's existing Prenatal Assistance Program, which kicked off at the Homer Street campus last year.

“Franciscan Health’s most recent Safety PIN award will allow Michigan City’s Prenatal Assistance Program to add Community Paramedics to its multidisciplinary team. The addition of community paramedics will increase home-based services for our community's most at-risk pregnant women and infants. Such efforts aim to decrease varied access and social obstacles,” Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Manager Danielle Crowder said.

