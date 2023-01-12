Pulse Technology opening Indiana headquarters in Merrillville

Pulse Technology, the successor to office supply firms in Munster and Chesterton, will establish a new Indiana headquarters in Merrillville.

The Schaumburg-based company, which previously acquired McShane's in Munster and Kramer & Leonard in Chesterton, provides information technology, managed print services and other office needs to businesses throughout the Midwest.

It ran its Indiana operations out of a leased space at 312 Roberts Road in Chesterton but will move to a new office in Merrillville later this month.

The company bought a 13,500-square-foot building at 3801 E. Lincoln Ave., a former fitness center that had been vacant for a few years.

Pulse Technology is building out the space and doubling it to 27,000 square feet.

"As we have introduced the other services that our company offers to the Indiana market, including Managed Print and Managed Network, we needed more warehouse, storage and office capabilities," Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli said. "This move also affords us the opportunity to custom-build a first-class showroom.”

The new headquarters will feature a showroom with a large LED wall display.

“The showroom will showcase Pulse Technology’s abilities and capabilities for the work office, from furniture and copiers/printers to other technology,” Project Designer Lindsay Kornau said.

It will display printers, copiers and products from Kimball International, HON and Trendway.

“We have designed a cohesive environment for the space, grouping the equipment by manufacturers, giving it a real showroom look and feel,” Project Designer Jolee Allerdin said.

Griffith-based Region Contractors is handling the construction, which requires the addition of new walls and flooring since it was previously a large open space when it was a gym. The hope is all of the work, including painting of the exterior, will be complete by March or April.

It will employ 45 people when it opens.

“We are looking forward to our new Indiana headquarters. It’s a high-visibility location and the design will be uniquely suited to our needs," Miceli said. "We have enjoyed our time in Chesterton, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the Merrillville community and continuing to serve the needs of our customers throughout northern Indiana.”

Pulse Technology dates to 1921 and carries on the legacy of McShane's, Kramer & Leonard and Des Planes Office Equipment. It also has offices in Schaumburg, Chicago and Rockford. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing privately owned businesses across the United States.

It serves a variety of clients like schools, hospitals, accounting firms, banks and law offices.

For more information, call 847-879-6400 or visit www.pulsetechnology.com.