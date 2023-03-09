Looking to take better care of your heart or have questions about your cardiovascular health?

Purdue Extension is offering a Be Heart Smart class in Crown Point.

Purdue Extension Lake County Health & Human Sciences Educator Linda Curley will lead the four-session program in May and June.

"Your heart beats nearly 100,000 times a day. That’s 100,000 good reasons to take care of it," Purdue Extension said in a news release. "Purdue Extension’s Be Heart Smart program is combating heart disease — the #1 cause of death for men and women in Indiana. Designed to help adults prevent heart disease, this four-session program offers simple, practical changes to achieve a heart-healthy lifestyle."

The course teaches people how to manage blood pressure, maintain a healthy cholesterol, increase daily physical activity, improve their diet, handle stress and talk to a healthcare provider.

The class will take place between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension-Lake County office at 2291 N. Main St. in Crown Point on May 11, 18, 25 and June 1.

"Space is limited for this program; therefore, we ask participants make every effort to attend all sessions," Purdue Extension said. "After attending the program, participants will be able to identify their controllable risk factors for heart disease and how to reduce their personal risk."

Registration is $15 per person for all four lessons.

For information or to register, email dmcook@purdue.edu or call 219-755-3240.