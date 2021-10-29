Red Cross pleading for donations after blood levels drop to lowest point in a decade

The American Red Cross is pleading for donations after blood supplies fell to the lowest point in more than a decade.

Blood donors in November can get a $10 Amazon.com gift card or win a trip for two to Hawaii.

Life-saving blood donations are needed because of an emergency shortage brought on the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer blood drives have been taking place at workplaces because more people have been working remotely, while demand remains elevated.

"Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions," The Red Cross said in a press release.

"The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs — ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection."

People can schedule appointments by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood drives in Northwest Indiana will take place: