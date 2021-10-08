Red Cross pleads for blood donations as supplies fall to lowest level since 2015

The Red Cross is pleading for blood donations during an emergency shortage in which supplies have dwindled to the lowest point since 2015.

Donor turnout has declined sharply during the coronavirus pandemic while patients continue to need life-saving donations. The Red Cross estimates it will need 10,000 additional blood donations each week this month for the blood supply to recover its stockpile of blood.

It needs all blood types, especially type 0.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Turnout has fallen during a surge in delta variant cases, even among a return to the workplace and in-person learning. Red Cross has been left with just a half day supply of types 0 positive and 0 negative blood at times when it tries to maintain at least a five-day supply.

Anyone who donates in October can get a $5 e-gift card.