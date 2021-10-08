 Skip to main content
Red Cross pleads for blood donations as supplies fall to lowest level since 2015
Vials of blood drawn at an American Red Cross blood drive

 Provided, American Red Cross

The Red Cross is pleading for blood donations during an emergency shortage in which supplies have dwindled to the lowest point since 2015.

Donor turnout has declined sharply during the coronavirus pandemic while patients continue to need life-saving donations. The Red Cross estimates it will need 10,000 additional blood donations each week this month for the blood supply to recover its stockpile of blood.

It needs all blood types, especially type 0.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Turnout has fallen during a surge in delta variant cases, even among a return to the workplace and in-person learning. Red Cross has been left with just a half day supply of types 0 positive and 0 negative blood at times when it tries to maintain at least a five-day supply.

Anyone who donates in October can get a $5 e-gift card.

Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Northwest Indiana include:

• Oct. 8: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St. in St. John

• Oct. 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Chesterton, 2050 West 1100 North in Chesterton

• Oct. 10: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 218 S. Court St. in Crown Point

• Oct. 11: 12-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte

• Oct. 11: 12-5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• Oct. 12: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northwest Health Laporte, 1007 W. Lincolnway in LaPorte

• Oct. 12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive in Chesterton

• Oct. 12: 1-6 p.m., Promenade at Founders Square, 2540 Promenade Way, Suite 1 in Portage

• Oct. 14: 3-8 p.m., Yost Elementary, 100 W. Beam St. in Porter

• Oct. 14: 12-5 p.m., American Legion, 107 N. Flynn Road in Westville

• Oct. 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Merrillville Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• Oct. 15: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2-7 p.m., International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 7200 Mississippi St. in Merrillville

Donors can make appointments by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

